These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Tuesday:
DODSON, Matthew L., 41, of Danville, died at 1:45 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, in Danville. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
WALTZER, Julie M., 49, of Danville, passed away at 4:47 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home. No public services will be held. Burial: Texas at a later date. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the services.
EPLEY, Judith, died June 8, 2020. Graveside services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Partlow Cemetery.
MOORE, Donna Kay, 73, of Hoopeston, passed away at 10:35 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at IMH Resident Home in Watseka. Cremation rites will be accorded, and a private burial will be held. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
MILLER, Harold D., 88, of rural Perrysville, passed away at 12:42 a.m. CDT Monday, June 8, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Graveside services and burial: Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. EDT at Lower Mound Cemetery north of Perrysville. Visitation: Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. EDT at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga.
