These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Tuesday:
DANVILLE
BATES, Jane A., 88, a long-time resident of Danville, died April 30, 2020. Burial: Spring Hill Cemetery-Mausoleum in Danville.
GRIMES, Laddie H., 83, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at home. The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial: Wallace Chapel Cemetery. Blurton Funeral Home, in Potomac, has been entrusted with services.
HAYNES, Clark O, 72, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at North Logan Health Care. Services: Private with a public memorial service to be announced at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is in charge of arrangements.
WINCHESTER, Charles L., 78, of Danville, died peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. There will be a private family service, with entombment at Sunset Memorial Park. Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
TILTON
WHITE, Donald W., 92, died at 11:22 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2020, at home. There will be no services held. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
WILLIAMSPORT, IND.
SIMONTON, Walter Dale, 79, died at 4:47 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Williamsport Nursing & Rehabilitation. Private services will be held at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Friday, May 8, 2020. Burial: West Lebanon Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.