These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
BOGGESS, Lynn E., 72, of Danville, died at 2:08 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
LEWALLEN, Bernard “Bernie” Eugene, 95, of Danville died Thursday April 9, 2020, at home. A private family service will take place at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, with a celebration of life tentatively scheduled for Aug. 8 at the American Legion Post 210. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
MAXWELL, William “Bill” Earl, 85, of Danville died at 11:55 p.m. April 10, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial will be in Allhands Cemetery. Private family visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at the funeral home.
MILLER, Leona G., 92, of Danville, died at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Hawthorne Nursing Home. There will be a private family graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery. Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
NABORS, Christina M., 65, of Danville, died at 10:14 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
WEATHERS, Joseph L., 72, of Danville died at 11:26 p.m. Sunday, April 12, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
SHUMAN, Jerry W., 77, of Covington died at home at 7:35 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020. A private family service will be held Thursday, April 16, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery, Covington.
NEUMAN, Juanita L., 68, of Fairmount died suddenly at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her home. Memorial services and inurnment at Jones Grove Cemetery in Catlin will be announced at a later date. Robison Chapel, Catlin, in charge of arrangements.
BOND, James “Jimmy” L., 75, of rural Kingman, died unexpectedly at 11:45 a.m. EDT Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his residence. A private family graveside service will be held at Miller Cemetery in Lodi. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga is assisting the family.
BOND, Torie D., 51, of rural Kingman, died at 7:43 p.m. EDT Friday, April 10, 2020, at her parents’ residence after a long battle with cancer. A private family graveside service will be held at Miller Cemetery in Lodi. A Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga is assisting the family with arrangements.
BARTON, John Dennis, 73, of Westville, died at 2:49 p.m. Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home. The family will gather at Robison Chapel in Catlin privately. Burial will be private at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Westville.
