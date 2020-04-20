These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday.
NIXON, Carrie Nixon of Danville died April 17, 2020, in an automobile accident. A private service with immediate family will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, at a later date. She will be cremated, then interred at Sunset Memorial Park.
POWELL, Steve Earl, 69, of Danville died April 18, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Bethel Cemetery in Danville (Indian Springs) off Henning Road. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is in charge of arrangements.
BELL, Anita Mae Bell, 89, died April 18, 2020, at The Waters of Covington. A private graveside service will be at 2 p.m. EDT Wednesday, April 22, in Mount Hope Cemetery, Covington. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Shelby Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MENKHAUS, Frederick “Fred” Roy, 87, of Fairmount, died at 6:50 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman. A memorial Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle will be scheduled at a later date. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Carlyle. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements.
ARBUCKLE, Gloria Bradfield, 70, of Paris, formerly of Georgetown, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Union Hospital, Terre Haute, Ind. Arrangements are pending at Robison Chapel, Catlin.
CRABTREE, Leslie Lee, 65, of Hoopeston died at 1:12 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home. Per his wishes he will be cremated, and a service will be held at a later date. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
HARVEY, Benny, 84, of Hoopeston, died April 19, 2020, at the VA Medical Center Palliative Care Unit in Danville. A private, family-only committal will be held in Sunset Memorial Park and a Celebration of Benny’s life will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is assisting the family with arrangements.
POLLOCK, Mary Ann Gowen, 82, of Key Largo, Fla., formerly of Danville and Oakwood, died March 24, 2020, in Florida. Private family services will be at a later date.
GRITTEN, Byresia M. Lynch, 79, formerly of Kingman, Ind., died April 15, 2020, in San Juan, Texas. Services will be held at a later date.
DAVIS, Michael E. Jr., 46, of Westville died at 6 p.m. April 18, 2020. Visitation will be private. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Sandusky Cemetery, Westville. Family members and friends are welcome (with 6-feet social distancing rules to be observed among attendees). Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville is in charge of arrangements.
