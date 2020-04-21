These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Tuesday:
DANVILLE
CORDES, Caleb Chad, 21, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home in Danville. A private visitation is being held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville.
PARIS
ARBUCKLE, Gloria S., 70, of Paris, formerly of Georgetown, and Chrisman, died at 4:30 p.m. Indiana time Monday, April 20, 2020, at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Ind. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial: New Hope Cemetery near Paris, Illinois. The Robison Chapel in Catlin is handling service details.
RIDGE FARM
CORNWELL, Carl R. (Corny), 73, of Ridge Farm, died at 4:30 a.m., Monday, April 20, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Visitation will be private. Service: 11:30 a.m., Friday, April 24, 2020, at Pilot Grove Cemetery, Ridge Farm, arrangements by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown.
TIBBS, Mary Jane, 82, of Ridge Farm, died at 4:35 p.m., Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Pleasant Meadows Senior Village, Chrisman. Services will be held for her family privately with her arrangements being entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Danville.
