BROWN, Maristella “Marcie,” 64, of Danville, died Monday, Sept. 14, at Carle Hospital in Urbana. Memorial visitation: Noon–2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home. IDPH guidelines regarding mandatory masks and social distancing will be upheld. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the funeral home. Private family burial at Danville National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
DURAN, Linda L., 70, of Danville, died at 8:05 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
POESCHL, Caroline Mae, 78, died Sunday, Sept. 13, at North Logan Healthcare Center in Danville. Graveside committal: 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Spring Hill Cemetery. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville.
There will be a graveside service for Leon Brown Jr., 73, of Tilton, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Songer Cemetery in Tilton. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
