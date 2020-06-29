These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
HOLLINGSWORTH, Miriam Wanita, 86, passed away at 12:40 a.m. June 26, 2020. Burial: Hopewell Cemetery in Quaker, Ind., at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville has been entrusted with arrangements.
ISAACSON, Dollie, 73, passed away at 3:34 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at home. Arrangements are pending at Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory.
JACKOWSKI, Barbara Jean, 91, passed from this life on June 26, 2020, at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, in Chrisman. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Resurrection Cemetery, with a committal to follow at 11 a.m. Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
SHAFFER, Ronald Lee, 87, passed away on June 25, 2020, at VA Illiana Health Care System. Services: 10 a.m. CST Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington, Ind. Burial: Danville National Cemetery. Visitation: Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the funeral home in Covington, IN, from 4-7 p.m. CST, with Masonic Rights at 7 p.m. CST.
JUVINALL, Joseph E., 82, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living. There will be a private burial held at Danville National Cemetery. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
