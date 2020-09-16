These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BROWN, Maristella “Marcie,” 64, of Danville, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Carle Hospital in Urbana. Visitation: Noon – 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams Street in Danville. Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home. Burial: Danville National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
HUGHES, Dennis George, 61, passed away at 6:50 p.m. on September 10, 2020 at his home in Danville. A private family service will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is assisting the family with arrangements.
AMES, IOWA
HARRIS, Phyllis Irene (Thompson), 93, passed away of natural causes at Northcrest Community on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Private services: held at a later date in the Ames Municipal Cemetery.
PERRYSVILLE, Ind.
KELLER, Betty Ann, 82, passed away at 2:18 p.m. EDT Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Autumn Trace in Attica, Ind.
WESTVILLE
WHEELER, Sherry P., 71. Services: 10 a.m. Friday, September 25 at Sunset Memorial Park. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
