These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
ENGELMANN, Patricia I., passed away Tuesday, October 6 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. An informal gathering will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10 at Oakwood Cemetery. Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
FOLEY, Judith K., 77, died at 3:16 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Monday, October 12 at Christ Way Church. Services: 2 p.m. Funeral arrangements were completed at Rortvedt Funeral Services.
HENSOLD, Dr. William Frederick (Bill), 92, went to be with the Lord at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Details for the memorial service are yet to be determined. Information about the service can soon be found at the above KrugerCoanPape site.
HUFFINE, Daniel “Dan,” 63, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday (October 7, 2020) at his residence with his family by his side. Services: 6 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020) at Crossroads Christian Church. Visitation: 3-6 p.m. on Sunday prior to his service at Crossroads Christian Church. Burial: 2 p.m. CST on Monday (Oct. 12, 2020) at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, Ind. Sunset Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.
CATLIN
WINDERS, Augusta (Gussie), 94, passed away at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Hawthorne Inn in Danville. Services: Private; Robison Chapel in Catlin. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery in Cave-in-Rock, Ill.
GEORGETOWN
GOCKEN, John, 59. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Services: 3 p.m. at First Church of Christ, Georgetown.
LOS ANGELES, CALIF.
CUMBY, Charles, Jr., 90, passed away on October 3, 2020 in Los Angeles. Burial: Inglewood Park Cemetery Sunset Mission Mausoleum in Inglewood, Calif. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.
MICCO, FLA.
MOTT, Gary Martin, 79, formerly of Cayuga, Ind., passed away at 9:33 a.m. EDT Sunday, September 27, 2020, at William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Florida. Services: 2 p.m. EDT October 13, 2020 at Thomas Cemetery in Newport, Ind. There will be no visitation. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Ind., is in charge of arrangements.
RIDGE FARM
ROBERTSON, Ruth Winona, passed away on August 26, 2020, in her home at Care Partners Assisted Living in Altoona, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Wayne Blakeney building in Ridge Farm. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.