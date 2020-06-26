These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
HUGHES, Marlon A., 39, passed away June 24, 2020, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Services: 3 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Danville Rescue Mission. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
JACKOWSKI, Barbara Holmes, 91, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Pleasant Meadows in Chrisman. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. with services starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, all at Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home.
MARACK, Timothy Scott, 59, passed away June 5, 2020, of natural causes. A memorial celebration will be held July 25, 2020 at Douglas Park from 1-4 p.m.
RUSSIAN, Dalton E., 25, passed away unexpectedly at 2:17am Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home. Services: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Tilton Community Center in Tilton. A casual dress visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday at Robison Chapel in Catlin.
TUCKER, Saralee, 95, passed away on June 25, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, followed by a graveside service at Stearns Cemetery in Fithian, at 10:30 a.m.
OAKWOOD
RIFE, Philip G., 91, passed away at 7:21 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at home. According to his wishes, there will be no services. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
