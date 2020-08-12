These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
COVINGTON, Ind.
ANDERSON, Grace Sue, newborn daughter of Bryan and Melissa Anderson, died 6:08 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Private family memorial service: Saturday, Aug. 15, at Orchard Hills Church of Christ in Covington. Face masks are required.
JANESVILLE, Wis.
PEARSON, Scott Allen, 41, formerly of Danville, died Sunday, Aug. 9. Funeral services will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 29 at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home in Janesville.
KANKAKEE
BLAIR-SEMELROTH, Phyllis Kay, formerly of Danville and Catlin, died Aug. 5 in Kankakee. For memorial service information, contact the First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee, at (815) 933-1000. Interment will be private at Gordon Cemetery, Danville.
ROSSVILLE
GREEN, Judith Anne, 77, of Rossville died at 9:38 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at her home in Rossville. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. A private family funeral service will be held, and burial will be in Mann’s Chapel Cemetery.
