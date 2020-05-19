These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Tuesday:
DANVILLE
FOREMAN, Robert L., 95, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at North Logan Health Care Center in Danville. Services: 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Visitation: 9 – 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
TAYLOR, William D. Sr., 69, died at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Leek & Sons Funeral Home.
WILCOXEN, Keith, died Saturday, May 16, 2020. A memorial Gathering will be scheduled at a later date. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
BISMARCK
WILCOXEN, Keith G., 85, died at 7:20 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Hawthorne Inn. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
RANKIN
TITTLE, Bradley, of Rankin, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at home. Cremation rites will be accorded by Blurton Funeral Home, Hoopeston. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
ST. JOSEPH
BELL, Lorraine “Rene” M., 91, formerly of Danville, died at 11:47 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Bickford Cottage, Champaign. Cremation rites will be in order and there will be no services. Burial: VA National Cemetery, Danville. Kruger-Coan-Pape is assisting the family.
