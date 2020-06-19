These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
DYE, Charles E., 95, passed away on June 15, 2020. Services were held in Indianapolis on June 20, 2020.
GALEY, Molly Karen, 70, died June 15, 2020. Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
OLIVER, Benjamin Everette, 27, passed away on June 16, 2020 at 2:28 PM in Danville. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Services: Private; Monday, June 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
BISMARCK
RODERICK, Charlie, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at home. Services: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Huffman Cemetery, North East of Danville near 19477 East 2475 North Road, Bismarck. Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
COVINGTON, IND.
HAWKINS, Jack, 89, of Covington, passed away Thursday, June 19, 2020. Per his request, cremation has been accorded and there will be no service. Arrangements have been entrusted to DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga.
WESTVILLE
BAKER, Linda L., 68, of Westville, Illinois passed away at 5:55 am on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Services: Robison Chapel in Catlin. Visitation: 5 - 7 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Robison Chapel. Burial: Atherton Cemetery in Danville.
