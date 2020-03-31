These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Tuesday:
DANVILLE
BAKER, William A., 81, of Danville, died March 29, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Services: A private family graveside service will be Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Atherton Cemetery in Danville.
VARNER, Howard, 89, of Danville, died March 27, 2020, peacefully at his home. Services: Private, family-only on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St. Danville, IL 61834. Burial: Hicks Cemetery in Perrysville, Ind.
COVINGTON, IND.
SWANEY, Martha Ann, 96, of Covington, Ind., died at 9:46 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Waters of Covington. Graveside services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Mount Hope Cemetery, Covington.
HOOPESTON
FETTERS, Dale William, 86, of Hoopeston, formerly of Rossville, died at 5:16 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston. Services: a private family graveside service will be held.
