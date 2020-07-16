These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Thursday:
BROWN, Katherine L., 58, passed away at 8:43 a.m. Thursday, July 15 at home. Services: Private, family-only; 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 824 E. Main St. Danville. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Rortvedt Funeral Services is assisting the family.
CLEM, William Jean, 82, passed away at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville. Burial: Johnson Cemetery in Danville. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. prior to the services on Saturday.
JENKINS, Jane Ellen, 68, passed away at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home. Cremation rites will be accorded. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville has been entrusted with arrangements.
RACZ, Charlotte A., 85, passed away at 9:52 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Private family services will be held and Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
HILE, Marita J. “Nana,” 64, passed away at 1:22 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Services will be held privately by her family. Cremation rites are being accorded by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville.
BISHOP, Carol Ann, 74, passed away at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home. Per her wishes, she will be cremated, and no services will be held. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
HUFFMAN, Robert, 62, passed away at 5:22 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Robison Chapel, Catlin.
