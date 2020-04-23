These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Thursday:
MCBRIDE, Janice Elaine (Fortner), 84, died April 22, 2020, at 11:18 a.m. EDT. Services: A private service will be at Thomas Cemetery in Newport, Ind. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga is assisting the family.
MURRAY, JoAnn. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 420 3rd St., Covington, Ind., is in charge of arrangements.
RANDOLPH, Mary Louise (Huffman), 86, died at 7:15 p.m. on April 22, 2020, at the Waters of Covington. Services: Private, Grady Funeral Home in West Lebanon. Burial: Gundy Cemetery.
