These obituaries were received by 7 p.m. Saturday:
DANVILLE
KEILHOLZ, Nelda M., 86, of Danville, died March 6, 2020, peacefully at her home. Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834 with a rosary beginning at 3:30 p.m. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
CATLIN
HALL, Leslie “Les,” 90, of Catlin, died at 10:15 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at VA Illiana Health Care System, Danville. Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Burial: OakRidge Cemetery, Catlin, with military honors by the Davis Busby Catlin American Legion Post 776. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Robison Chapel, Catlin.
SUNGAIL, Jovonne, 79, of Catlin, died at 6:07 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Robison Chapel, Catlin.
WOLFE, Arthur J., 79, of Catlin, died at 9:10 a.m. Indiana Time on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at The Waters of Covington, Indiana. Arrangements are pending at Robison Chapel, Catlin.
COVINGTON, IND.
BERGERON, Leo Roger, 81, of Covington, died at 6:04 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at home following an extended illness. Services: 1 p.m. EST Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Shelby Funeral Home, Covington. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery with military honors by the Navy and Perrysville American Legion. Visitation: noon Tuesday until time of services at 1 p.m.
