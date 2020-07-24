These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
HOMOKY, Vincent J., 57, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the University of Chicago Hospital. Visitation: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 9–11 a.m. at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home. Services: Private; Willowbrook Cemetery in Fisher.
PINEGAR, Norma Jean, born Nov. 10, 1935, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Services: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at CrossRoads Christian Church. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park in Danville. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. at the church. Sunset Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CAYUGA, IND.
LISICK, Sally Barbara (O’Neil), 76, passed away at 6:54 a.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville. Burial: 10 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation: 4-6 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Prayer service: 3:45 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery, Danville.
OAKWOOD
PLOTNER, Harry Frederick, 87, passed away peacefully in his home on July 21, 2020. Visitation: Tuesday, July 28 from 4-7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Oakwood. Services: Private; Wednesday.
