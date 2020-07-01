These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
PITLIK, Elizabeth, 107, peacefully passed away at her home, June 30, 2020. Per her request, she will be cremated with a private burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
FT. WAYNE, IND.
BARTON, Florence M. McCrone, formally of Danville, passed away unexpectedly at St. Joseph Hospital in Ft. Wayne, Ind., on June 20, 2020.
