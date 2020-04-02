These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Thursday.
JOHANNES, Erwin (Ernie) died March 31, 2020. Services: Covington United Methodist Church, Covington, Ind., at a later date. Burial: Waltham Cemetery, Utica, Ill.
BAILEY, Marlene, 84, of Hoopeston, died at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her home. Private family services will be held with a celebration of life service at a later date. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery. Blurton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
