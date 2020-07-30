These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Thursday:
RUTAN, Carelton R., 76. Private graveside service and military honors: Danville National Cemetery. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
BALLARD, William “Bill” Edward, 70, passed away at 4:45 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville. Services: 1 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday prior to his service at the funeral home. Burial: Georgetown Cemetery.
SULLIVAN, Scott Andrew, 57, formally of Danville, passed away unexpectedly July 22, 2020, at his residence in Miami. Funeral arrangements are pending at Sunset Funeral Home, Danville.
