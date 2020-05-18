These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
SMITH, Robert Donald Jr., 63 of Attica, Ind., died peacefully at his home on May 16, 2020. A graveside service: Friday, May 22, 2020 at Rainsville Cemetery. Grady Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
DAVIS, Nelson “Doc” Jr., 79, died Sunday morning at Franciscan East in Lafayette. Public visitation: 1-3 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Burkhart Funeral Home, Crawfordsville. Private services: 3 p.m. Private burial: Danville National Cemetery.
COPE, Mildred, 73, died at 6:58 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home. Services: Private funeral at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Private burial: Davis Cemetery west of Fairmount. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Robison Chapel.
WOLFE, James Alan, 71, of Oxford, Ind., died at 2:52 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Medaryville, Ind. Services: 2 p.m. EDT Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Justus Cemetery in Oxford, Ind. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
VANDERVORT, Gene, 90, died at 1:27 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
SHAPURAS, Jason S., 47, of Westville, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home. Visitation: Friday, May 22, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville. Graveside service: 11 a.m, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Westville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.