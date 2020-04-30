The following obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Thursday:
DANVILLE
SCHLUNAKER, Thomas Lowell, died April 27, 2020, in Hollywood, Fla. Per his request he was cremated and there will not be any services.
TROXEL, Billy, 90, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Services: Private. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park in Danville. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville has been entrusted with arrangements.
COVINGTON, IND.
CONNER, Jackie “Jack,” 73, died at 3:14 a.m., Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville. Visitation: Private. Services: 2 p.m., Friday, May 1, 2020, at Gopher Hill Cemetery in Stateline, Ind. His care has been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington.
LEBANON, IND.
BOSTWICK, Esther Marie, 87, of Lebanon, Ind., died Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020, at home. Burial: Private; State Line Masonic Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 quarantine a memorial service will be held at a later time. Shelby Funeral Home is assisting the family.
