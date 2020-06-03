These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
ELAM, Madie B., died at 9:20 p.m. Friday May 29, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, Danville. Viewing: 1 – 5 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment: Sanhill Memorial Park.
LILLARD, Donald, 85, died May 30, 2020 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, Danville. Viewing: 2 – 5 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment: Sanhill Memorial Cemetery.
O’Bryan, Gerald R., 81, died at 7:11 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at Carle Hospital, Urbana. Burial will be in Hall Cemetery, Blue Mound. Service: 1:30 p.m. June 8, 2020. Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., Champaign, is in charge of arrangements.
ABBOTT, Anthony “Rooster,” 51, died at 11:49 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home. Cremation rites will be accorded. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
MCQUEEN, Roxanne I. (Nixon), 44, of Kingman, died at 8:02 p.m. CDT Sunday, May 31, 2020 at OSF Healthcare in Danville. Graveside service and inurnment: 2 p.m. EDT Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Silver Island Cemetery in Silver Island, Indiana (Rural Kingman). There will be no visitation. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Indiana is caring for the family.
SPANGLER, Carl Robert, 70, of rural Williamsport, Ind., went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2020, at his residence. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grady Funeral Home in West Lebanon on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Interment: West Lebanon Cemetery.
