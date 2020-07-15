These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BRANCH, Nettie Ruth, 86, passed away at 9:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Arcadia Care in Danville. Visitation: Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. EDT at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Ind. Deverter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
BROWN, Katherine L., 58, passed away at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending at Rortvedt Funeral Services.
JOHNSON, Dorothy L., 86, passed away at 8:07 p.m. July 12, 2020, at her home in Danville. Services: Private; 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park in Danville. Sunset Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
HOOPESTON
CALDWELL, Leon Earl, 77, passed away at 3:39 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Per his wishes, he will be cremated, and no services will be held. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
LACKEY, Vicki Jo, 67, of Hoopeston, passed away at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. Services: 2 p.m. CDT at Boswell Cemetery. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
INDIANOLA
COLLINS, Arselia Georgene, 87, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home. Services: Noon Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Indianola United Methodist Church. Burial: Woodlawn Cemetery in Indianola. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church in Indianola. Robison Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
SUGAR LAND, TEXAS
NEWELL, Carolyn Sue, 78, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at 7:08 a.m. at Houston Methodist Hospital - Sugar Land Campus. A memorial will be arranged on a later date in Georgetown. Burial: Georgetown Cemetery. Leek and Sons Funeral Home are entrusted with arrangements.
