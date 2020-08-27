These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Thursday:
DANVILLE
CRAWLEY, Everett “Jupe”, Jr, 81, passed away at 5:05 p.m. at Hawthorne Inn on August 26, 2020. Services: Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation: Monday, August 31, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
PEIRSON, Alma Cecile, 89, passed away at 7:27 p.m., Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. No funeral services will be held with entombment in Sunset Memorial Park. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is assisting the family with arrangements.
FAYETTE, MO.
COLLINS, William, 73, passed away August 24, 2020, at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia, Mo. There will be no public memorial service.
RIDGE FARM
NICHOLS, Karen Darlene, 79, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Visitation: Saturday, August 29, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at Krabel Funeral Home in Chrisman. The family will hold a private burial at a later date.
