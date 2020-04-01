These obituaries were received by 7 p.m. Wednesday:
ATTICA, IND.
CLARK, James Travis, 34 of Attica, Ind., died unexpectedly on March 31, 2020, at his residence. Private family services will be held at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport. Burial: West Lebanon Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
GRAYSLAKE
MOORE, Nancy J. (Starkey), 75, died March 30, 2020, in her adopted home of Grayslake. A private service will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St. Danville, IL 61834. Burial: Springhill Cemetery in Danville.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLA.
WRIGHT, Paul M., 92, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., died peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020, after an extended illness. Services: Montgomery, Ala., on a date to be determined. Tentative graveside services will be at Sunset Funeral Home, in Danville on a date to be determined.
OGDEN
ANDERSON, Phyllis, 83, of Ogden, died at 3:11 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Danville. Arrangements are pending at Robison Chapel in Catlin.
WESTVILLE
HOWARD, Russell D., 81, of Westville, died at 8:08 p.m., Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Provena Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Arrangements are pending at Robison Chapel.
