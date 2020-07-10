These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
STRAHL, Sally, 86, left her earthly life on July 6, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Chapel Mausoleum at Spring Hill Cemetery in Danville. Visitation: 10 a.m. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is in charge of arrangements.
FOWLER, IND.
VANLAERE, Donald L. “Bunk,” 88, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Lafayette, Ind. Services: Salem Cemetery, east of Attica on Tuesday, July 14, at 4 p.m.
HOOPESTON
RETHELFORD, Perry Lee, 84, of Hoopeston, passed away at 1:56 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, in Urbana. Services: 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Floral Hill Cemetery. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Perry’s life.
LAS CRUCES, N.M.
WARRICK, Charlotte Elaine Neighbors, 91, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away on July 6, 2020. Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home.
LEBANON, IND.
MORGAN, Jon L. Morgan, 61, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home in Lebanon. Services: Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home in Lebanon.
OAKWOOD
KINDRED, Roy “Little Red” Eugene, 71, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Visitation: Wednesday, July 15 at The Rock Church at 10 a.m. with a service starting at 11 a.m. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery. Rortvedt Funeral Services is assisting the family.
PLAINFIELD
RAPIER, Nancy Eileen, 73, passed away on May 1, 2020, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. Visitation: Monday, July 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. to noon. Services will follow at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling arrangements.
ROSSVILLE
ERVIN, Michael R., 57, passed away at 7:44 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
SULLIVAN
SCHULTZ, Cynthia M., 57, passed away at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 2020 at Eastview Terrace of Sullivan. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
URBANA
BOUGUIGNON, Cheryl Jean Bourguignon died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at University Rehabilitation Center in Urbana. A private memorial service will be held on July 25, 2020. Morgan Memorial Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.