These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Thursday:
DANVILLE
ELDER, Mary, 83, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. She will be cremated and a memorial service will take place when restrictions are lifted. Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home has been trusted with arrangements.
ROSSVILLE
VANDERVORT, Donald Eugene “Gene,” 90, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston. Burial: Private; Rossville Cemetery. Services: will be held at a later date. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
TILTON
KINNEY, Richard E., 75, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 1:23 a.m. at Community Hospital East in Fishers, Ind. Services: Danville First Assembly at a later date when we are able to gather together again.
URBANA
BANTZ, James D., 60, died at 11:17 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home. Per his wishes, there will be no services held. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
