DANVILLE
KRAMER, Theresa Delores “Dodee,” 87, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Danville. There will be a private family Rosary and Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery in Danville. Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home has been trusted with arrangements.
ROSSVILLE
BELL, Marilyn, died May 28, 2020, at Heritage Health, in Hoopeston. Graveside services: 2 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Rossville Cemetery. Blurton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
