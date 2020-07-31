These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
WYLDE, Betty June, 66, passed away at home at 11:50 p.m. June 19, 2020, in Danville. Services will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is assisting the family with arrangements.
CLAREMONT, Calif.
ELLIS, Sharon J., 75, formerly of Danville, died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
ROCKFORD
BIGGS, Janice Arlene, passed away March 20, 2020. Services: Central Christian Church, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15. Rortvedt Funeral Services has been entrusted with arrangements.
WILLIAMSPORT, IND.
COLEMAN, Ruth B. (Crowder), 92, died at 8:30 p.m. July 27, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Private services and burial were conducted at Highland Cemetery in Williamsport. Grady Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
FRY, Charles William “Bill,” 84, passed away on July 29, 2020, at the St. Vincent Heart Hospital in Carmel after a short illness. Graveside services: Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rainsville Cemetery. Grady Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
