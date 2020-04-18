These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Saturday:
SILVER, Jackie Joe “Jack,” 84, of Hoopeston, died at 9:18 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston. Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CUNNINGHAM, Oren E., 96, died peacefully the evening of Thursday, April 16, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Visitation will be private. Services: 2 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Danville. Sunset Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
