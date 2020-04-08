These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
RICHARDS, Dennis M., 77, of Danville, died at 2:44 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home. Private graveside services will be at Sunset Cemetery, Danville. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements.
SMITH, Barbara Jane, 88, of Danville, died Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020, at the McLean County nursing home in Normal. A private service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville. Burial: Springhill Cemetery at 301 W. Vorhees St, Danville, IL 61832.
Annis Nadeane (Claypool) Weller died peacefully at 6:27 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Services: June 24, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, 1400 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is in charge of arrangements. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
DANVILLE, IND.
PICKERING, Tamara Kay, 62, of Danville, Ind., formerly of Danville, Ill., died at 4 p.m. April 6, 2020, at Hendricks Regional Hospital in Danville, Ind. A Private Family Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park. Private family visitation: Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
BROADLANDS
CRADDOCK, Peggy D., 84, of Broadlands, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Villas of Holly Brook, Savoy. Private family services will be held at Robison Chapel in Catlin. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
BELL, Barbara Marie, 59, of Hoopeston, passed away at 1:20 a.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center. There will be no services at this time. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
OAKWOOD
ENGELMANN, Ernest, 94, of Oakwood, died at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending at Robison Chapel in Catlin.
