DANVILLE
WOODFORK, Alicia Ann, 36, died March 10, 2020, at 5:18 p.m. at Carle Hospital in Urbana. Services: noon, March 18, 2020, at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial: Springhill Cemetery. Viewing: 1-5 p.m. March 17, 2020, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St. Danville.
CARMEL, IND.
SANDERS, John L., 71, of Carmel, Ind., died at 8:15 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospice, Indianapolis, Ind. Services: 2 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown, 200 E. West St. Georgetown, IL 61846. Visitation:1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Forest Park Cemetery, Georgetown.
