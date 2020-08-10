ARCHER, Anthony, 37, of Danville, died at 11:24 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at home. According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and there will be no services. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
ROESCH, Donald Keith, 96, of Danville, died Sunday, Aug. 9, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Private family services will be held at The Church of the Holy Trinity. Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
VICE, Bobby J., 51, of Danville, died at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at his home. Private inurnment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Indianola. Robison Chapel in Catlin is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERTS, Danny K., 57, of Belgium died at home Saturday, Aug. 8, in Westville after a long battle with cancer. Celebration of Life: noon Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Oakwood. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
NICHOLSON, Molly, 58, of Catlin died at 9:43 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. Arrangements are pending at Robison Chapel in Catlin.
ROSS, Bradley, 87, of Chattanooga, formerly of Danville, died July 31 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Arrangements entrusted to Covenant Funeral & Crematory.
WHITFIELD, Michael Bruce, 31, of Covington, Ind., died unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 8, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at First Assembly of God with Pastor Robert Fairchild officiating. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. EDT Thursday at First Assembly of God. Shelby Funeral Home is assisting the family.
FISHER, Marie Fisher, 85, of Oakwood died Wednesday, June 3, with her family by her side. Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Catlin Church of Christ, 715 W. Vermilion St., Catlin. Inurnment at Embury Cemetery, Collison. Visitation: 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the church. Masks will be required for entry to the church. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements.
WITMER, Joe G., 87, of Oakwood died Aug. 7, 2020. Celebration of life: noon Thursday, Aug. 13, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 105 East S. Main St., Oakwood. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home. Burial: Stearns Cemetery in Fithian.
LAKER, David Lenning, 84 of Philo, formerly of Danville, died at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Celebration of life: 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Riggs Beer Company, 1901 S. Highcross Rd., Urbana, 61802. Friends and family are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Renner-Wikoff Chapel in charge of arrangements.
HACKLER, Nora Maydelle, 85, of Ridge Farm died Friday, Aug. 7, at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman. Private Celebration of Life will be held with burial to follow at Crownhill Cemetery in Ridge Farm. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St.
JONES, Catherine “Cathy” Joy (Lane) of Tilton died Friday, Aug. 7, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville. Celebration of life: noon Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville. Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial: Songer Cemetery, Tilton.
DELBRIDGE, John Gordon, 95, of York, Pa., formerly of Danville, died Friday, Aug. 7. Private graveside service in Mount Rose Cemetery, York, Pa. Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
