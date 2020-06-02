These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
ALEXANDER, David Leon, 72, died at 1:34 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at home. There will be no services and private burial will be at Danville National Cemetery. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory in Tilton, is assisting the family.
GOODWIN, Kevin L., 28, of Danville, died at 4:26 p.m. on May 31, 2020, in Danville. A memorial service will be held in the future. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is assisting the family with arrangements.
WINTERS-MARIAGE, Beverly J., “BJ”, 68, died at 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Cremation rites will be accorded and a service held at a later date. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
