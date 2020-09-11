DANVILLE
CORLEY, James Howard, 72, of Danville died at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at home. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 12, at Vermilion Heights Christian Church. Services will be private. Rortvedt Funeral Services is assisting the family.
EDMONDS, Barbara Regena, 86, of Danville, died at 4:14 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at her home. Graveside services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Rossville Cemetery. Blurton Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
HAYES, Debra K., 67, of Danville died at her home at 8:40 a.m. Sept. 9. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Burial: Johnson Cemetery. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the funeral home. People who attend visitation or the service are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
CAYUGA, Ind.
WILSON, Phyllis J. (Yoho), 87, of Cayuga, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Clinton Gardens. Cremation was chosen with a memorial service planned at a later date. Sanders Funeral Care entrusted with care.
OAKWOOD
RASBERRY, Carolyn S., 76, of Oakwood died at 6:43 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in the emergency room at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Private family services will be held. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements.
