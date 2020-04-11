These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Saturday:
HITEN, Randy Maurice, of Danville, died. Services at a later date. Arrangements are being handled at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834.
WESTVILLE - Russell Duane Howard, 81, of Westville, passed away peacefully at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart of Mary in Urbana. Russ was born Feb. 11, 1939, in Georgetown Township, Illinois, the son of Oscar and Lois Pate Howard. Surviving, a daughter, Kim Howard Pfeif…
Defiance, Ohio - James L. Aten, 71, formerly of Perrysville, died April 7th in Defiance. Private funeral Noon EDT April 14th at DeVerter Funeral Home. Visitation 10 a.m. until Noon EDT. Burial: Aten Cemetery in Hidalgo, Illinois.
