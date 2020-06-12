These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
DODSON, Matthew L., 41, died at 1:45 p.m. Friday (June 5, 2020.) At request of family cremation had been accorded. A memorial of life will be held at a later date.
BETHALTO
FOREHAND, Virginia E., 90, passed away at 3:35 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
A private Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
COVINGTON, Ind.
CIECKA, Thomas J., 82, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Cumberland Pointe in West Lafayette, Ind. A funeral mass in St. Paul’s Catholic Parish in Danville, Ill., will be held at a future date.
PERRYSVILLE, IND.
WAIT, Esta Elouise, 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. A private family visitation has taken place and she has been laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
