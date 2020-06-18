These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Thursday:
SORENSON, Jason K., 44, of Danville, passed away at 9:14 a.m. on June 11, 2020 in Danville. Visitation: Private; Monday, June 22, 2020, from 9 – 11 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Cremation rites will be accorded.
HUBBARD, Billy J., 78, died at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Rosewalk Village in Lafayette, Ind. Visitation: Grady Funeral Home in West Lebanon on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. Burial: West Lebanon Cemetery.
