These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
HARPER, Jack Lee, 76, of State Line, Ind., went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 4, 2020. Messages and memories may be left at www.KrugerCoanPape.com, or Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page.
REDINBO, Sandra “Sandy” Kay, 80, of West Lafayette, Ind., formerly of Hoopeston, passed away on April 7, 2020, in West Lafayette. Services: Private family graveside service will be held. Visitation will be held at a later date.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling arrangements.
HOWARD, Russell Duane, 81, of Westville, died peacefully at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart of Mary in Urbana. Burial: Pate Cemetery in rural Catlin. Robison Chapel in Catlin was in charge of the arrangements.
