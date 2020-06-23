These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Tuesday:
CUNNINGHAM, Tyrone Tyrell Sr., died June 16, 2020. Services: Noon Friday, June 26, 2020, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of service. Public viewing: 1 – 5 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the funeral home.
FROMAN, Christina M., 65, passed away at 3:40 p.m. June 19, 2020, at her home in Danville. Services: Friday, June 26, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Danville Alliance Church. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, Illinois is assisting the family with arrangements.
LOVEALL, Alma Jean, 63, passed away at 11:03 p.m. EDT Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Spencer, Ind. Graveside services and burial: Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. EDT at Thomas Cemetery, Newport, Ind. Visitation: Friday, June 26, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. EDT at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga.
MOEWS, Albert E., 78, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Lutheran Life Village in Fort Wayne. Services: 1 p.m. (EST), Friday, June 26, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (EST) Friday at the funeral home. Entombment: Sunset Memorial Park, Danville, Ill.
BOYER, Robert Leslie Jr., passed away June 21, 2020, in Mountain Home, at the age of 79. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services – Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.