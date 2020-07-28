These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Tuesday:
THOMPSON, John H., 72, passed away at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana. Services to be announced at a later date. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements.
GREGORY, Caroline “Carol,” 77, passed away at the home of her daughter in Columbus, Ind., Friday, July 24, 2020. Visitation: Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, August 1 from noon until service time at 2 p.m.
HAILE, Brian Keith, 53, passed away at 6:02 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Sarah Lincoln Bush Health Center in Mattoon. Visitation: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Waveland Fire Station, Waveland, Ind. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements.
MARTIN, Reginald Gene,72, passed away at Carle Hospital on July 25, 2020. Services: Private; at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville has been entrusted with arrangements.
LA FOE, Donna May La Foe, 76, passed away at her home Monday, July 27, 2020. Services: 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg. Visitation: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home and continue until the time of service at 1 p.m.
SIMPSON, Shirley M. C., 91, of Westville, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Visitation: 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home. Graveside service: 11 a.m. at Danville National Cemetery.
