These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Thursday:
DANVILLE
BROOKS, Clarence “Junebug” III, died at 6:04 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Carle foundation Hospital, Urbana. There are no services scheduled at this time. His family has entrusted his care to Leek and Sons Funeral Home. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
CESSNA, Judy E., 76, died at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at North Logan Healthcare Center in Danville. Services: Robison Chapel in Catlin. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery in Danville. Visitation: private. Robison Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
JOHNSON, Robert (Bob), died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Hawthorne Inn of Danville. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial service and military burial will take place in Danville at a later date.
MASSEY, Billy Wayne, 83, died Wednesday afternoon, May 6. Services: Private; Monday, May 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation: 1 – 2 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
WEAR, Mary M. Wear, 86, of Danville, died at 8:32 p.m. at Hawthorne Inn in Danville, on May 6, 2020. Services: Private; Monday, May 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
CHAMPAIGN
MILLER, Stephan Alan, 67, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign.
EUGENE, IND.
BISHOP, Cecelia Ann, 86, died at 6:10 a.m. EDT Monday, May 4, 2020 at Clinton Gardens in Clinton, Ind. Private services and burial were held Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Hughes Cemetery in rural Perrysville, Ind. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Indiana assisted with arrangements.
WESTVILLE
BARTON, Helen, 92, died at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Hawthorne Inn in Danville. Arrangements are pending at Robison Chapel, Catlin.
