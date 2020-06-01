DANVILLE
LILLARD, Donald M., 85, of Danville, died at 9:07 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St.
MEADOWS, Mary Lou, 91, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Pleasant Meadows in Chrisman. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is handling arrangements. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
CATLIN
SANDS, Herschel E. Jr., 72, of Catlin, died at 3:55 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Private visitation will be held at Robison Chapel in Catlin; protective face mask is required for entrance. Private family services will be held at Robison Chapel. Burial will be at Jones Grove Cemetery, Catlin.
DANA, Ind.
BROWN, Larry Gene, 82, of Dana, died at 3:39 p.m. EDT Saturday, May 30, at his residence. Graveside service and burial: Noon EDT Wednesday, June 3, at Thomas Cemetery in Newport, with social distancing guidelines maintained. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga is in charge of arrangements.
WESTVILLE
SLIVA, Jacob “Jake” D. Jr., 72, of Westville, died at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. As per his wishes, he will be accorded cremation rites and his care has been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville. He will be laid to rest in Danville National Cemetery.
WALBLAY, Douglas Richard, 81, of Fort Mill, S.C., formerly of Westville, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home. The family plans to hold a celebration of his life in Westville at a later date. Palmetto Funeral Home in Fort Mill is in charge of arrangements.
