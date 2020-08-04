These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Tuesday:
GARMON, Richard W., 82, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 peacefully at his home, with his wife, Joyce, by his side. Visitation: Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. CST at Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St. Services: 11 a.m. CST at Second Church of Christ. Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
KING, James (Jim) Francis, died July 31, 2020. Visitation: Thursday, August 6, – 5-8 p.m. Funeral: Friday, August 7, noon with visitation at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Indianapolis. Burial: Washington Park Cemetery East.
SULLIVAN, Scott Andrew, 57, formerly of Danville, passed away to his Savior’s presence on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home. Services: 10 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Burial: Oak Hill in Danville. Visitation: Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
LINTON, Kyle B., 31, passed away at 1:03 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
ELDER, Mary Elizabeth, 83, formerly of Danville, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Pape Botanical Gardens. Celebration: 3-5 p.m. Saturday at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home.
LONG, Sharon A. (Brooks), 67, passed away at 10:47 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette. Visitation: Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. until memorial service time at 1 p.m.
