These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
MASTERS, Sally Powell, 86, died Saturday, December 4, 2021 at her home. Visitation: 9:30-11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church. Services: 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at the church with the Reverend Ann Schwartz officiating. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
DAVIS, Janet Lou, 85, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021. A memorial visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home.
HERNANDEZ, Anthony, 27, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021. Visitation: 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at the First Church of Christ in Georgetown. Services: 6 p.m., Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the church.
CROTHERS, Yvette Marie, 57, passed away at 6:03 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at her home. Per her wishes, she will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Yvette’s memory to A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois, P.O. Box 526, Avon, IL 61415-6588. Please visit www.anderson-funeralhome.com to view Yvette’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.
TROXEL, Barbara Faye, 80, passed away at 3:55 a.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston
DAVIS, Betty Lucille, 92, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2021 at the Waters of Covington. Visitation: Noon-2 p.m. (EST) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington. A private family service will be later at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Covington.
LAYTON, Marie Vonne, 84, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Services: 3 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Covington First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Bob Fairchild officiating. Visitation: 1-3 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at the church. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Covington. Memorial contributions may be made to the Covington First Assembly of God Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com
SEWELL, Judith Kay (Hamilton), 80, passed away at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Williamsport, Ind. Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport is handling services. Per Judy’s request, a celebration of life will be held for family and friends at Highland Cemetery on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) with Minister Bruce Thornsbrough officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Paws N Claws. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
SNYDER, Randy Eldo, 64, a well-known Ag fertilizer & chemical specialist, passed away on Wednesday, December 1. All services will be at the Joines Funeral Home at 401 W Gillogly Street, Newman. Visitation: Monday, December 6 from 4-8 p.m. and the funeral will be Tuesday, December 7 at 10 a.m.
FARLEY, Betty M., 78, passed away in the early evening on Friday, November 19, 2021. Services: 2 p.m. EDT Friday, December 10, 2021, at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Ind; Burial: Eugene Cemetery in Eugene, Ind. Visitation: Noon EDT on Friday, December 10, 2021, until time of services at the funeral home.
