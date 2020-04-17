These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
JONES, Sherrie Lynn, 56, of Danville, died April 16, 2020, at home. No services are planned at this time, with burial at Danville National Cemetery at a later date. Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
PHELPS, Rev. Valerie E., 61, of Danville, died at 6:36 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St.
MIDDLETON, Charles L., 80, of Champaign, died at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at Carle Foundation Hospital. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
