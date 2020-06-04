These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Thursday:
SUBO, Robert J. Jr., 68, passed away at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, June 4, 2020, at his home. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
CLINE, Fern Delores, 96, died at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital. Services: 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at Shelby Funeral Home, Covington. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of services at 2 P. M. Monday.
FISHER, Marie, 85, died June 3, 2020 with her family by her side. Because of the current restrictions for gathering in groups, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
HUFFORD, Trent Franklin, 49, died at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Visitation: 4 – 7 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Rossville United Methodist Church. Burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Rossville Cemetery. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston, IL is handling the arrangements.
WARNICK, Larry Dean, 64, died Monday, June 1, 2020 in Terre Haute, Indiana. Services and inurnment: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. EDT at Silver Island Cemetery in Silver Island, Indiana (Rural Kingman). DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Indiana is assisting the family.
