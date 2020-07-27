These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
ALDRIDGE, Yvonne Elizabeth, was promoted to glory at 2 a.m. July 24, 2020. The family will be having a private service for her on July 31, 2020. Leek & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CAYUGA, IND.
YATES, Samuel “Sam” Lee, passed away at his daughter’s home in Danville on July 17, 2020 with his family by his side. A Graveside Service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment: Rankin Union Cemetery. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is assisting the family with arrangements.
COVINGTON, IND.
UNITIS, Mary Margaret, 97, passed away on July 20, 2020 in Danville. Services: 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park in Danville. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville has been entrusted with arrangements.
MIAMI, FLA.
SULLIVAN, Scott Andrew, 57, passed away unexpectedly July 22 2020, at his residence in Miami. Funeral arrangements are pending at Sunset Funeral Home, Danville.
RATZIU, Viorica (“Vicki”), 75, died July 23, 2020. Services: Thursday, July 30, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Danville. Burial: Johnson Cemetery, Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville has been entrusted with arrangements.
ROSSVILLE
BUCK, Joseph C., 65, passed away at 6:06 p.m. on July 23, 2020. Visitation: Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 4- 8 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Rossville United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Friday July 31, 2020, at the church.
VEEDERSBURG, IND.
RUSK, Lorna Eleanor, 91, passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020 at home with her family at her side. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday July 30, 2020, at Dickerson Funeral Home. Burial: Rockfield Cemetery.
